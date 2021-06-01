Fire started at Utah County recycling plant

GENOLA, Utah — Fire crews are working to put out a blaze at a recycling plant in Genola.

Large, dark plumes of smoke could be seen rising in southern Utah County Monday afternoon. By early evening, the smoke was no longer as visible as firefighters responded and worked to contain and extinguish it.

According to Genola Volunteer Fire Department officials, the fire was sparked around 2:30 p.m. at Spanish Fork Metals, located at 96 N. State Road.

The fire started as an employee was taking out components of a car for scrap metal. They were using heavy equipment to turn the car over, and something inside the car spontaneously combusted.

The flames spread through the yard, even reaching propane tanks that caused additional explosions.

No buildings were burned, and the losses to the business appear to be minimal. The fire was contained to piles of scrap metal.

No injuries have been reported.

Volunteer firefighters from several departments, including Genola, Goshen, Payson, Santaquin and Salem, responded and were still on the scene Monday evening watching for hot spots. Utah County Fire also responded to assist the efforts.