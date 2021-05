WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Officials say a controlled burn in Wasatch County is now burning out of control Monday.

The fire started near Little Pole Canyon just after 3 p.m.

A nearby home is being threatened by the fire. Officials have not said what led to the fire getting out of control.

