Firefighter, EMT killed in Green River off-road truck accident

GREEN RIVER, Utah — Two Utah first responders were killed Sunday in an off-roading truck accident near Green River.

A GoFundMe page identified one of the men as firefighter Shawn O'Keefe, while the second victim was an EMT with the last name of Mayall, according to the Green River Fire Department.

The Emery County Sheriff's Office said O'Keefe and Mayall were driving in a four-wheel pickup truck in the area called "G Hill" when the accident occurred.

According to a sheriff's office spokesperson, the truck was going up a hill when it lost traction and rolled backwards. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene following the accident.

The GoFundMe page said O'Keefe left behind a wife and two children.

"Shawn was the best person you'd ever meet. He had a heart of gold, he helped any and everyone," the page said, adding that O'Keefe was a military veteran who had started his own small business.

On Monday, the Green River Fire Department posted a message on Facebook

"The Fire Department sends our deepest sympathy and condolences to the firefighter O'Keefe's and EMS Mayall's families," the post read.