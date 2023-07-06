Firefighters injured battling Lehi home fire

LEHI, Utah — Three firefighters were injured after dozens responded to a house fire in Lehi that left the home a complete loss Thursday.

Around 30 firefighters from the Lehi City Fire Department responded to the home at 531 West 350 South just after 1:15 p.m. and found all the occupants had already been evacuated.

Along with Lehi, engines from American Fork, Lone Peak and Saratoga Springs worked to put out the fire.

During the incident, two Lehi firefighters were shocked when the power of the house was not able to be turned off, while a third suffered heat exhaustion. The condition of the injured firefighters is not known.

An animal control officer and traffic team sergeant were able to rescue a dog from the burning home through a doggy door.

According to fire officials, the house is considered to be a total loss, although the cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Despite the fire being out, the scene is still considered to be active and police have closed off the road in front of the home.