First Lady Jill Biden to visit Utah next week

Mandel Ngan/AP
First lady Jill Biden arrives at Meadows Field Airport in Bakersfield, Calif., on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)
SALT LAKE CITY — Jill Biden is planning to visit Utah next week.

The White House announced Friday that the First Lady will travel to Salt Lake City on Wednesday. No further details on her visit or its purpose were immediately available.

She will also visit Las Vegas, Nevada the same day, then Colorado Springs, Colorado the following day.

Biden visited an area of the Navajo Nation located in Arizona last week.

Earlier this month, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland came to Utah to visit Bears Ears National Monument. She also met with Gov. Spencer Cox and members of the state's congressional delegation as President Joe Biden considers undoing former President Donald Trump's executive order that shrunk the controversial monument.

