Flight from SLC to Mexico City makes emergency landing in El Paso, Texas

EL PASO, Texas — A flight that left Salt Lake City for Mexico City Monday morning had to make an emergency landing a few hours later in El Paso, Texas.

Delta Airlines flight 628 left the SLC International Airport around 9:30 a.m. en route to Benito Juárez International Airport.

The flight was then diverted to El Paso after an issue with the plane's cabin pressurization was detected, a Delta spokesperson said.

FlightAware

The airplane — a Boeing 757-200 — appeared to have gone about 170 miles past the U.S.-Mexico border before turning around and returning to El Paso International Airport, according to flightaware.com.

Delta says the flight landed safely and taxied to the gate.

The aircraft will be inspected by technicians while Delta works to get passengers on another flight to Mexico City.

