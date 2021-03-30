Plane taking Utah Jazz to next away game grounded at SLC Int'l after bird strike

SALT LAKE CITY — A plane taking off from Salt Lake City International Airport Tuesday afternoon made an emergency landing after a bird strike.

Delta flight 8944 struck a flock of birds as it was taking off, a Delta spokesperson told FOX 13. The left engine was shut down, and the pilot made an emergency landing back at SLC Int'l without incident. No injuries have been reported.

The Boeing 757 was heading to Memphis, Tennessee, and the Utah Jazz have confirmed it was a charter flight with the team on board. The Jazz are scheduled to play the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night.

Delta said they are working to find another plane to get the team to their destination. A timeline was not immediately given.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information is released.