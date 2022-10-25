Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Flight operations resume at Hill Air Force Base following F-35 crash

F-35 Hill Air Force Base.jpg
Brian Schnee
F-35 seen landing at Hill Air Force Base in Utah
F-35 Hill Air Force Base.jpg
Posted at 11:35 AM, Oct 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-25 13:35:39-04

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Flight operations have resumed at Hill Air Force Base following last week's crash of an F-35 Lightning II fighter jet.

Base officials said operations resumed Tuesday, nearly a week after the pilot ejected moments before Wednesday's crash at the north end of the runway. The unidentified pilot suffered minor injuries and was quickly released from the hospital.

Col. Craig Andrle said Thursday that the plane had been "totally destroyed."

The investigation into what caused the crash remains ongoing and is expected to take a while longer.

"Flying military aircraft is a risky business, we all understand that," said Col. Andrle last week. "So these things do happen. Thankfully they're fairly rare obviously we're going to take the time to figure out why it happened and to see if there's anything we need to do differently in the future."

Since the accident, local flying out of the base had been paused and the other F-35s from the 388th Fighter Wing fleet were grounded.

Earlier this year, the base's F-35 jets were grounded due to concerns over ejection seats issues.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere