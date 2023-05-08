Flood Warning issued near Rich County ranches already struggling

RICH COUNTY, Utah — A new Areal Flood Warning was issued Monday for an area of Utah where farmers and ranchers are already struggling with land inundated with water.

The National Weather Service issued the warning for the Bear River in eastern Rich County and northwest Uinta County in Wyoming. The warning is in effect until further notice.

Because of snowmelt and reservoir releases, the river flows will increase, with moderate flooding expected along the Bear River from below Woodruff Narrows Reservoir to the Utah-Wyoming line west of Sage Junction.

The flooding will continue to impact farms and ranches in the area, as well as roadways.

Over the last few weeks, hundreds, possibly thousands, of livestock have died in the area due to the devastation caused by rising water. An official with the Utah Farm Bureau estimates that ranchers in the state have lost 40% of their calves this year.

To move the cattle to a drier area would be a costly venture, setting back each rancher up to $5,000.