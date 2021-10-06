Watch
Flooding forces closure of US-6 in Carbon County

Posted at 9:26 AM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 11:26:01-04

CARBON COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Highway Patrol has closed a portion of US-6 in Carbon County due to flooding Wednesday.

Crews have responded to the closure area between Soldier Summit and Helper near mile post 227. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route to travel.

A Flash Flood Warning is currently in effect until 10:45 a.m. for the area where the road has been closed.

