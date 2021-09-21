Florida sheriff's office investigating possible Laundrie sighting on trail camera

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office in northwestern Florida said Tuesday that it is "actively" looking into a report about a trail camera capturing an image of a man resembling Brian Laundrie, the person of interest in the Gabby Petito case, according to Fox News.

Search warrant documents reveal new details in Gabby Petito case; Final autopsy results could take up to two weeks

"I’m not saying this is the guy but whoever was on my trail camera this morning in Baker, Fl strongly fits the description of Brian Laundrie, authorities have been contacted but people in the North West Florida area be on the look out," a Facebook user named Sam Bass wrote last night about the picture taken at 6:17 a.m. local time Monday morning.

"Obviously we will keep everyone in the loop if and when there is anything to report," the sheriff's office added.

Meanwhile, dozens of law enforcement officers are searching for Laundrie in a nature preserve closer to his home in a different part of the state.

Authorities resume search for Brian Laundrie, boyfriend of Gabby Petito, in Florida nature reserve

Laundrie is the boyfriend wanted for questioning in the death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

Stone memorial found after police leave Gabby Petito search area

Her body was discovered at a Wyoming national park over the weekend, months after the pair set out on a cross-country road trip.

Investigators also searched the 24,000-acre Florida nature preserve over the weekend.

The search for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve has resumed after the FBI spent hours with his parents at their home in nearby North Port, Fla., on Monday.

If you have any information that could assist in this investigation you're asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.