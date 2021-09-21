Watch
Stone memorial found after police leave Gabby Petito search area

Investigators left the scene where they had been searching for Gabby Petito for days, and where they found human remains that they believe are hers.
Posted at 10:40 PM, Sep 20, 2021
TETON COUNTY, Wyo. — On Monday, investigators left the scene where they had been searching for Gabby Petito for days, and where they found human remains that they believe are hers.

The Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area, where the remains were found, was reopened.

In or near the area, which is in Bridger-Teton National Forest, a cross made of rocks could be seen on the ground — possibly a makeshift memorial to the 22-year-old.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, in which the medical examiner will provide forensic confirmation of the identity and will investigate the cause of death.

Meanwhile, a search is still underway in Florida for 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, Petito's boyfriend. He is considered a person of interest in the Petito case as the two were together on a cross-country road trip when she went missing.

