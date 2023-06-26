Flyover to honor 100th anniversary of aerial refueling over Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A special show in the skies over Utah will celebrate the 100th anniversary of an incredibly important aerial maneuver.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Air Force and Utah Air National Guard will perform flyovers across the state to celebrate a century of aerial refueling.

The flyovers in Utah will begin just after 9:30 a.m. and be performed by the 151st Air Refueling Wing stationed at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base.

The very first aerial refueling was performed on June 27, 1923 as a DH-4B passed gasoline through a hose to an identical aircraft. Since then, the maneuver has been an essential part of vital missions around the world.

“Air refueling propels our Nation’s air power across the skies, unleashing its full potential,” said Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander. “It connects our strategic vision with operational reality, ensuring we can reach any corner of the globe with unwavering speed and precision. Air refueling embodies our resolve to defend freedom and project power, leaving an indelible mark on aviation history.”

Below is the flyover schedule for Tuesday :

9:40 a.m. - Utah State University

9:50 a.m. - Lagoon

9:56 & 10:15 a.m - Utah State Capitol Building (including Air Guard & Reserve displays)

10:03 a.m. - Brigham Young University

10:03 a.m - Utah Valley University

10:55 a.m. - Cedar City Airport

11:04 a.m. - Utah Tech (Dixie University)

11:43-11:55 - I-70/I-89 Corridor

12:02 p.m. - Strawberry Reservoir

12:07 p.m - Heber City

12:09 p.m. - Park City