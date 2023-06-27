Watch Now
PHOTOS: Utahns capture flyovers happening across the state

Utahns across the state looked to the sky Tuesday as the U.S. Air Force and Utah Air National Guard celebrated a century of aerial refueling.

Thousands of people saw flyovers to commemorate the occasion and snapped photos of their views in various Utah counties.

356685886_10222408734319314_4297374644025761860_n.jpg Photo by: Melissa Williams FzpOceXagAAjJJh.jpg Photo by: Spencer Joseph - FOX 13 News IMG_0849 (1).jpg Photo by: Scott Taylor 356216938_6450450408310389_6546584005710723799_n (1).jpg Corinne, UtahPhoto by: Elizabeth Skeen Fertig 356626080_10230930805282069_2778832401226711121_n.jpg "Kaysville UT 09:59 MT"Photo by: Adam Johnson 356855851_10158896563436260_6630984422226574952_n.jpg "Hyrum, Utah. Directly over our house"Photo by: Emily Gillies 356624232_6644473485563856_7801946670102426405_n.jpg "Brigham City -So awesome !!!"Photo by: Ryan Rose 356641599_6698707756829740_2348888175086151340_n.jpg Sandy UT 10:08 MTPhoto by: Parker Thomas 356844756_10160085634661677_2552721961450070570_n.jpg MillcreekPhoto by: Ashley Ottesen 356832565_6948584855170732_5137931404146907005_n.jpg Over TremontonPhoto by: Desmond Allred 356822444_10159658756368277_2474095775618583049_n.jpg Photo by: Paul Nelson 356864606_10231561287714618_2558503925579144620_n.jpg Photo by: Heather Aldous Walker 356907357_10226204014192931_198046352198526395_n.jpg LoganPhoto by: Austin Blackham 356821103_10210491976331911_1523392134183955843_n.jpg Pleasant GrovePhoto by: Shannon LeMmon 356843360_10159648206035875_1135291698221600031_n.jpg Photo by: Becky Overson Forbes 356112032_10224180906332436_7634605284333444153_n.jpg Coming back through Millcreek from ProvoPhoto by: Shannon Price 356633245_7132338030125970_370775398289545022_n (1).jpg KaysvillePhoto by: Kathy McDonald Rosier 356836296_6064409823669232_4420411391508779639_n.jpg Photo by: Amy L. Woods 356647394_1393755894803146_7189867537727208188_n (1).jpg DraperPhoto by: Heather Sharp 356613747_10210697433707236_7255307910664133440_n (1).jpg Photo by: Daniel Dixon-Henderson 356655806_10159255816026316_7269322356440827337_n.jpg Photo by: Brian N Janet Hansen 356683181_3586757604909539_6276882156983029958_n (1).jpg Photo by: Don Durazo 356691451_3150088621951077_6168690943683321989_n.jpg Photo by: MaryAnn Cummings-Owen 356872774_217186741231060_6348142268903932896_n (1).jpg Photo by: Jason Yeaman

