PHOTOS: Utahns capture flyovers happening across the state
Utahns across the state looked to the sky Tuesday as the U.S. Air Force and Utah Air National Guard celebrated a century of aerial refueling.
Thousands of people saw flyovers to commemorate the occasion and snapped photos of their views in various Utah counties.
Photo by: Melissa Williams Photo by: Spencer Joseph - FOX 13 News Photo by: Scott Taylor Corinne, UtahPhoto by: Elizabeth Skeen Fertig "Kaysville UT 09:59 MT"Photo by: Adam Johnson "Hyrum, Utah. Directly over our house"Photo by: Emily Gillies "Brigham City -So awesome !!!"Photo by: Ryan Rose Sandy UT 10:08 MTPhoto by: Parker Thomas MillcreekPhoto by: Ashley Ottesen Over TremontonPhoto by: Desmond Allred Photo by: Paul Nelson Photo by: Heather Aldous Walker LoganPhoto by: Austin Blackham Pleasant GrovePhoto by: Shannon LeMmon Photo by: Becky Overson Forbes Coming back through Millcreek from ProvoPhoto by: Shannon Price KaysvillePhoto by: Kathy McDonald Rosier Photo by: Amy L. Woods DraperPhoto by: Heather Sharp Photo by: Daniel Dixon-Henderson Photo by: Brian N Janet Hansen Photo by: Don Durazo Photo by: MaryAnn Cummings-Owen Photo by: Jason Yeaman