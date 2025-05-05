Forever 21 stores in Utah close doors for good

MURRAY, Utah — The end of an era has now officially arrived as Forever 21, the once-massively popular clothing store, has closed the doors on all its Utah locations for good.

It was just a matter of time for the doors to shutter at the Forever 21 locations after the company declared bankruptcy in March, but the end came without fanfare as all U.S. locations were closed last Thursday, according to WPLG.

With locations in Murray, Orem and Farmington, Forever 21 had three locations in Utah until the bitter end.

While all U.S. locations are now closed, the company will remain in operation outside the country.

Opening in 1984 in California, Forever 21 became a mall staple in the 2000s. It offered a more affordable alternative to expensive brands like Abercrombie & Fitch and quickly turned trends into attainable merchandise.

But the clothing brand wasn’t able to keep up with the era of digital influence on consumers and couldn’t quite make the successful jump to e-commerce.