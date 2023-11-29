Former Olympians eager for another Winter Games in Salt Lake City

KEARNS, Utah — Former Olympians are ecstatic at the opportunity for another Winter Games to be held in Utah.

Great venues such as the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns are still used every day and are a big reason for Utah's strong position for the 2034 Games. They are also some of the places where former Olympians and future Olympians interact, and now some of those who train here might have the opportunity for home-field advantage in 10 years' time.

"The Utah slogan on our license plate is 'greatest snow on earth,'" said Ted Ligety, an Olympic gold medalist in alpine ski racing. "We have such an amazing winter sports culture."

The 2034 Salt Lake City Olympics are one step closer to reality after the International Olympic Committee's announcement on Wednesday. The IOC has selected Salt Lake for "targeted dialogue" to host the 2034 games — meaning the Beehive State is expected to officially be named the host city as long as all IOC conditions are met.

If it works out, this will be the second time Salt Lake has hosted the Olympics after being awarded the 2002 Games.

Ligety was watching back then.

"I'm lucky enough to have grown up and watched the 2002 Games," he said. "That really helped me build my Olympic dream. It's hard to describe."

As the first Utah-born-and-raised gold medalist, the Games in 2002 inspired him to believe it was possible.

Wednesday was also a great day for another Olympian: Shannon Bahrke.

"Today was one of the best feelings in the whole world. I mean, first was winning a medal here in 2002. But knowing that, you know, we're moving into the next process to get Salt Lake City, Utah 2034 — dreams come true all around," said Bahrke, an Olympic silver and bronze medalist in freestyle skiing. "The support that we have in this community is unparalleled. Today was amazing."

Bahrke competed here in 2002 and was the first American to stand on the podium that year.

For both Bahrke and Ligety, they now turn their attention toward teaching future Olympians.

"When I get to ski with young kids, next generation, it's always fun to be able to show them actually that it is a true achievable dream," Ligety said.

And that next generation is training on the same venues that Ligety and Bahrke competed on.

"I have a daughter that is 10, and she gets to train and compete on all of our venues," Bahrke said.

"All these facilities that you see at other Olympics kind of go unused. Here, we use it every single day," Ligety said.

With the unofficial countdown is underway for another Salt Lake Olympic Games, these athletes want to make sure that the community has every opportunity to be a part of it.

"I think that everybody just needs to get involved, find out what you can do, how it can impact your life for the better, and then go for it," Bahrke said.