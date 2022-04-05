Former SLC police officer may face jail time for role in U.S. Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Federal prosecutors are asking that a retired Salt Lake City police detective be sentenced to 45 days in jail for his role in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Michael Lee Hardin pleaded guilty earlier this year to misdemeanor parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building.

Hardin traveled from Kaysville to "participate in the January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol — a violent attack... that injured more than one hundred law enforcement officers, and resulted in more than one million dollars’ of property damage."

Prosecutors say that a sentence of 45 days imprisonment is appropriate because, among things, Hardin "cheered as rioters physically crushed U.S. Capitol Police officers at the East Rotunda Doors and was acutely aware, as a former police detective, of the dangers that his and other rioters’ presence inside the Capitol posed to police officers and members of Congress, but he nevertheless stayed inside the Capitol even after witnessing violence against police officers."

It was revealed that Hardin's own daughter turned him into authorities after the insurrection.

Hardin's attorney asked for no jail time, arguing that his business and family life have suffered since being charged with these crimes.

Prosecutors have also asked for Hardin to serve 36 months probation, 60 hours of community service and pay $500 in restitution.