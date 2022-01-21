Former Utah police detective pleads guilty to charge from Capitol insurrection

SALT LAKE CITY — A retired Salt Lake City police detective pleaded guilty Friday to a misdemeanor stemming from the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Michael Lee Hardin, of Kaysville, pleaded guilty to a count of parading, demonstrating or picketing at the Capitol. The 51-year-old faces up to six months in jail when he is sentenced April 11. He remains free pending that hearing.

Hardin and his step-mother-in-law, Janet Buhler, traveled to the “Stop The Steal” rally together. They aren’t accused of violence that day, but Buhler has previously said they entered the Capitol because Hardin wanted to take a photo.

Buhler has pleaded guilty to the same charge. She is scheduled to be sentenced June 1.

Hardin is the third Utahn to plead guilty to a crime related to the riot at the Capitol.