Former SLCPD detective sentenced for role in US Capitol riot

SALT LAKE CITY — Former Salt Lake City police detective Michael Hardin was sentenced Monday for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Hardin received 30 days of home detention and 18 months of probation and was also ordered to pay $500 restitution and serve 60 hours of community service.

Prosecutors had wanted Hardin to serve 45 days in jail.

Hardin was not accused of violence or property damage and pleaded guilty earlier this year to a misdemeanor.

In asking for jail time, prosecutors argued Hardin’s police training should have taught him how dangerous a mob could be.

Hardin's attorney argued his client’s association with the riot had hurt his post-law enforcement career in the finance industry, and caused rifts in his family.

“He made a statement about how it’s affected him and how bad he feels about it,” defense attorney Scott C. Williams told FOX 13 News from Washington. “And how ashamed he is about it and especially, as a law enforcement retiree, how it affected the law enforcement community.”

Hardin received letters of support from at least seven former or current police officers.

One retired officer wrote to the judge:

“Mike has dedicated his entire career as a police detective to the citizens of Salt Lake City, and more importantly, to the families of the victims that were taken by senseless acts of violence.”