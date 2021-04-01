Former Springville High teacher responds to allegations of sexual harassment

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Former Springville High School teacher and coach Dan Money released a statement Thursday in response to accusations of sexual harassment from a former student.

"I categorically deny that I have engaged in the incidents falsely depicted in the media. Nevertheless, the unrelenting social media firestorm has been particularly harmful to me, my family, Springville High School, the District, and other relationships I hold dear. In an effort to move forward with my life, and to allow the high school and District to move forward without this unfair distraction, I will be resigning from my position," a statement from Money said, in part. (Scroll down to read the entire statement.)

Earlier this week, former Springville High student Tiffany Shurtliff uploaded a pair of videos to YouTube in which she accused Money of sexually harassing her while she was a student at the school.

The accusations mirror comments posted on an online petition on change.org demanding Money’s firing. It generated more than 3,500 signatures by Monday afternoon.

Shurtliff was among a large group of current and former students who protested outside the school Monday morning, demanding district administration to take the allegations seriously.

