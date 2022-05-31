Former Utah cop arrested for alleged threats against police department

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A former officer was taken into custody Monday night after allegedly making threats toward the Saratoga Springs Police Department.

Jared Chuchran, 42, worked for the department since as early as 2012, and as recently as 2021, according to public employment records. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office said he is no longer in law enforcement.

At some point on Monday, Chuchran made threats against the department and at least one individual there.

A SWAT team staged at a church in Lehi, but not due to any threats in the area. They have since disbanded.

Police do not believe there is any danger to the public as the alleged threats were targeted at the department.

Chuchran was taken into police custody near a camping area in Juab County. No shots were fired during the incident.

He was taken to a local hospital to meet with a social worker.