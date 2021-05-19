Four-year-old Nephi boy recovers after hit head-on by truck

NEPHI, Utah — A four-year-old boy is recovering after being hit head-on by a truck in Cache Valley in broad daylight Friday. Cache County Sheriff’s Office says it’s the second such incident in two weeks.

“Unfortunately, they crossed the street when the truck was coming,” said Liz Bolton. “The truck didn’t have enough time to stop.”

READ: Rigby teacher shares how she disarmed school shooter

While Riding bikes with his friends, Lincoln Bolton suddenly darted into traffic on 300 South near Canyon Elementary. The truck’s bumper hits Lincoln’s face, knocking him unconscious. His bike was run over, and he was motionless and bleeding under the truck’s axle.

"I don’t even know how to explain it. You see and hear nothing except for that moment. Your heart stops,” said Liz.

The child was taken to a hospital in Logan and flown to Primary Children’s in Salt Lake City where doctors diagnosed Lincoln with two brain bleeds, a concussion, and facial injuries.

"The driver is doing everything he was supposed to be doing. He was following the speed limit. We looked at everything and didn’t identify anything the driver could be able to do,” Cache County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Micelshan Bartschi said.

READ: Millard County carjacking suspect hits 122 mph during police pursuit

After three days in the hospital, Lincoln is back home and riding a new bike. He says he doesn’t remember the accident.

“The way he was hit was kind of just a miracle. I don’t know how else to explain it,” said Liz.

While Lincoln is expected to make a full recovery, his mom warns parents to be extra diligent teaching children about road safety and protective gear.

“He knows not to go into the road. He stops. It sucks we had to learn this lesson. We tried so hard to tell him and to teach him but I guess it wasn’t enough,” said Liz.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for Lincoln’s medical expenses.