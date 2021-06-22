Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fulfillment Center in SLC extra busy for Amazon Prime Day

items.[0].videoTitle
FOX 13's Dan Evans gets a tour of Salt Lake City's Amazon distribution center ahead of Prime Day.
Posted at 8:45 AM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 10:45:32-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Tuesday is the second and final day of Amazon Prime Day.

READ: The hottest deals for Amazon Prime Day this week

That’s when a lot of products are for sale at discounted prices.

One of the places where Amazon workers pick, pack and ship your items is at the Fulfillment Center in Salt Lake City.

READ: Utah BBB Scam Alert: Watch out for online shopping scams on Prime Day

FOX 13’s Dan Evans got a tour of the place which has 850,000 square feet -- the same as 14 football fields -- and has 15 miles of conveyor belt inside.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere