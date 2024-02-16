Fund created to help with medical costs of injured Utah Highway Patrol trooper

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper seriously injured after falling off an overpass when attempting to stop a fleeing suspect remains in stable condition as officials have set up a fund to help defray his medical costs.

In a statement Friday, the Utah Department of Public Safety said trooper Steve "Odie" Myer is still hospitalized with the injuries he suffered Tuesday.

"He is currently navigating essential medical procedures in what will be a long road to recovery," the statement read.

Myer fell off an overpass at 7200 West near Interstate 80 and onto the street below as he was putting down spike strips ahead of an SUV that had evaded Salt Lake City police hours earlier. He was airlifted to the hospital where he has been since the incident.

A fund has been created to help with the medical costs associated with Myer's recovery.

"The outpouring of messages, offers of assistance, and kind gestures have been a source of great comfort to Trooper Myer and his family, as well as to the entire UHP team," the DPS statement read.

Utah Department of Public Safety Trooper Steve Myer

Myer has worked with the UHP for over 34 years, currently serving as the agency's motors coordinator where he directs motors enforcement and activities around Utah.