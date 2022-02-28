Watch
Funeral held for West Jordan police K9 killed during shootout

West Jordan Police Department
Maya, a K9 with the West Jordan Police Department, was killed during a shootout on February 17, 2022
Posted at 10:31 AM, Feb 28, 2022
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A funeral for Maya, a K9 killed during a shootout earlier this month, is being held Monday in West Jordan.

On Feb. 17, as officers were attempting to apprehend a suspect who had held a woman against her will, a shootout ensued and Maya charged in. Police said during the gunfire, Maya, along with the suspect, were killed.

"Maya and her handler both joined the West Jordan Police Department in 2018.” Ofc. Samuel Winkler said following Maya's death.“A loving dog and just loved police work. And every day when she came to the office, she would run around to the different officers just asking for attention. She really did love to work.”

Following Monday's service, a procession will be held to allow the public to honor Maya and her service to the community.

Maya procession

