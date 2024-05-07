Funeral plans announced for fallen Santaquin Sgt. Bill Hooser

OREM, Utah — Officials have announced the funeral arrangements for fallen Santaquin Police Department Sgt. Bill Hooser, who was killed Sunday in the line of duty.

Services will be held on Monday, May 13 at 10 a.m. at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem.

The public is invited to attend the memorial and pay respects to Hooser and his family, the Department of Public Safety shared.

Later, Hooser a burial ceremony will be held at the Santaquin Cemetery.

Hooser was killed Sunday after he was hit by a semi-truck driver who allegedly fled from the scene. Michael Aaron Jayne, 41, was later arrested in connection to the case.

On Monday, hundreds of law enforcement members participated in a procession to escort Hooser's body from Taylorsville back to his home city of Santaquin.

Family tearfully greeted the ambulance carrying Hooser's body and wheeled his casket into the local funeral home as law enforcement lined the path, saluting the police officer who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The tragic incident rattled the tight-knit community of Santaquin, with a makeshift memorial outside of the police station covered in ribbons, balloons, flowers and tributes.