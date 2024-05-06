Santaquin officer killed in line of duty identified as Sgt. Billy Hooser

SANTAQUIN, Utah — A Santaquin Sergeant who died after allegedly being hit by a semi-truck driver on the highway has been publicly identified.

Family, friends and the community are mourning the loss of Sgt. Billy Dean Hooser, 50, who was killed in the line of duty early Sunday morning.

A GoFundMe fundraiser said Hooser is survived by his wife, two daughters, son-in-laws and his new granddaughter.

"Our entire department is hurt, and the family of the officer is hurt," Santaquin Police Lt. Mike Wall said through tears at a press conference Sunday. "Because of a senseless act by one individual, we have family members who will miss their father at their nearing wedding. But I can assure you that we as a police department will stand up and will be there, and we are one family."

Video below shows fellow officers honoring Sgt. Hooser following morning procession:

Tributes on the fundraiser remembered Hooser as someone who made a "positive difference for good in the world."

As of Monday morning, more than $58,000 had been raised to support the family.

First responders across the state escorted Hooser's body from the scene of the incident to the state medical examiner's office on Sunday. On Monday, another procession escorted Hooser back home to Santaquin.

Close family, friends and officers then escorted Hooser's body into a Santaquin funeral home as a bagpipe played outside.

Hooser was a Utah native and joined the Santaquin City Police Department in 2017. He was promoted from Corporal to Sergeant in 2024.

Before moving to Utah, he began his law enforcement career with the San Juan County Sheriff's Office in New Mexico.

Hooser served in a law enforcement capacity for eight years.

The Employee of the Month spotlight also highlighted Hooser's work supervising the internship program for high school students with the "Santaquin Academy."

After being hit, the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Michael Aaron Jayne, fled the scene and was taken into custody over 100 miles away, near Vernal.

On Monday, the Santaquin Police Department is expected to provide another update on the situation.