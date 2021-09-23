Gabby Petito's stepfather lays a stone cross at the exact spot where her remains were found in Wyoming

Gabby Petito's stepfather on Wednesday visited the Wyoming site where her body was found by investigators Sunday and marked it with a cross made out of stones.

Petito's body was discovered on Sunday at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forrest more than a week after she was reported missing and her remains were identified this week. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

On Tuesday, lawyer Richard Safford gave a statement on behalf of Petito’s family after she was identified.

"I want to personally thank the press and news media for giving the Petito and Schmidt family time to grieve," Stafford said in a statement. "We will be making a statement when Gabby is home. I will contact you to arrange a time and location."

Investigators have now shifted their focus to finding Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie who authorities have been looking for since he was reported missing by his parent's last Friday. They admitted they hadn’t seen him since that Tuesday.

Laundrie is considered a person of interest in the case but has not been named a suspect and police say he isn’t wanted for a crime.

He and Petito embarked on a cross-country trip in a converted van last summer and her family last spoke to her when they were believed to be in Teton National Park in late August. Days later, Laundrie arrived home to Florida by himself.