Eyewitnesses say Brian Laundrie argued in Wyoming restaurant hours before Gabby Petito vanished

JACKSON, Wyo. — One of the last times Gabby Petito was seen alive involved an argument between Brian Laundrie and wait staff at a Jackson Hole restaurant, according to a pair of witnesses from New Orleans.

"I have chills right now," Nina Celie Angelo told Fox News Digital Wednesday. "It's crazy because it wasn't just like we passed them on the street -- it was a full blown incident."

Angelo told Fox News she and her boyfriend, Matthew England, were in town for a wedding in late August. They were out to lunch at Merry Piglets, a Tex-Mex restaurant, between 1 and 2 p.m. on Aug. 27, when they said Laundrie began arguing with a waitress. Four and a half hours later, a travel-blogging couple passed Petito's van at a campsite north of town.

Travel blogger captured video of Petito van during Wyoming trip

Fox & Friends

Angelo, a photographer, said she couldn’t overhear the conversation but that she believed Laundrie was arguing with staff over the bill or about money. She described his body language as "aggressive" and said he left and returned about four times.

At one point, Petito came inside and apologized for Laundrie’s behavior, Angelo said.

England told Fox News that he reported the incident to the FBI and that Petito appeared "visibly upset" with Laundrie as he hounded staff at the Merry Piglets Tex-Mex restaurant.

Petito case sheds light on domestic violence in Utah

The incident happened two days after Petito's final Instagram post in Ogden, Utah and roughly two weeks after we reported that a witness called 911 about a domestic fight between Petito and Laundrie in Moab, Utah.

Angelo and England said bodycam video of the police response matched the mannerisms and body language of Petito and Laundrie they witnessed firsthand. Laundrie was also wearing clothes England said he recognized from the video and "looked kind of like he had been living out in a van for a little while."

YouTube: Nomadic Static

"I spent the last three or four days really kind of racking my brain," he told Fox News Wednesday. "And I woke up this morning and went to Facebook, and there was that video with the police on it, right away. That was the couple."

Then it clicked.

"I would bet $10 million, I’m 1,000 percent sure that was him and that was her," he said.

Aug. 27, the day of the alleged restaurant incident, is the same day Petito last made contact with her friends and family.

On August 29, a woman publicly claimed that she and her boyfriend gave Laundrie a ride and that Laundrie claimed he'd been camping by himself for multiple days while Petito was at their van working on social media posts.

"Her account is plausible, it appears," North Port police spokesperson Josh Taylor said.

On September 1, Laundrie arrived at his parent's Florida home alone with the van that he and Petito were traveling in. He retained a lawyer and refused to speak with police.

On September 11, Petito's family officially reported her missing to authorities.

On September 17, after several days of both Petito's family and police pleading with Laundrie's family to cooperate in the investigation, Laundrie's family requests that the police come to their home, where they share they haven't seen Brian since September 14.

Homicide confirmed as autopsy shows remains found are those of Gabby Petito

On Sunday, the FBI discovered Petito's remains at a campsite north of Jackson Hole.

For more on this story visit Fox News.