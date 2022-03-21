Gas prices slightly lower as new work week begins

After reaching a new high a week ago, the price of gasoline continued to fall over the weekend.

According to the latest AAA figures, the average price of a gallon of gasoline in the United States fell to $4.252 on Sunday. The previous high was $4.33, which was recorded on March 11, 2022.

Several politicians took steps on Friday to ease the impact of rising gas costs on consumers' wallets.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan recommended temporarily freezing the state's 6% sales tax on gasoline and diesel fuel in order to cut high pump prices while maintaining road and bridge financing.

In reaction to increasing gas prices, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican, promptly enacted a 30-day suspension of the state's gas tax.

Georgia's Republican governor, Brian Kemp, signed a bill delaying the state's gas tax until the end of May.

Despite calls for Utah to suspend the gas tax because of rising prices at the pump, Governor Spencer Cox said the state can't actually do that.

Cox said Utah's tax is earmarked for road repairs, meaning potholes don't get filled and snow plows won't run.

Fox Business News contributed to this report.