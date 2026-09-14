Gas prices soar across Utah in just one week

SALT LAKE CITY — Instead of easing as usual after the summer, gas prices surged across Utah last week as the impacts of the Iran war continue to be felt.

In Salt Lake City alone, prices rose by 29.4 cents per gallon last week, with an average price now $4.61 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy, with the cheapest at $4.39.

The price in Salt Lake City is now 38.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and $1.38 higher than at the same time last year.

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Prices are high elsewhere in the state, with similar increases found in Provo (up 30.2 cents) and Ogden (up 31.8 cents).

As of Monday, the average price of a gallon of gas in Utah is $4.66 per gallon, which is considerably higher than the national average of $4.25.

"Average gasoline and diesel prices rose in every state over the last week as geopolitical tensions escalated on multiple fronts, with friction between the U.S. and Iran, new hostilities in the Red Sea, and the shutdown of Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline all combining to jolt prices sharply higher," said GasBuddy's Patrick De Haan.

Along with regular gas, diesel continues to hit new record highs and is now selling for an average of $6.183 per gallon.