Giant rock nearly hits firefighters battling Bear Fire

Jason Porter, Bureau of Land Management
Posted at 2:38 PM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 16:38:51-04

CARBON COUNTY, Utah — As if firefighters don't have enough to worry about while battling wildfires around Utah, now come the falling rocks.

Crews fighting the Bear Fire in Carbon County Friday were almost hit by a massive rock that fell within 10 feet of them on US-6.

Utah's Bureau of Land Management shared a photo of the rock on social media, and had it sitting next to a truck to show how big it is.

Located near Helper, the Bear Fire has burned over 8,300 acres as of Friday morning, with crews containing only 5 percent of the fire. With less windy conditions Friday, officials were able to reopen traffic on US-6, but only one lane is available and will be guided by pilot cars.

