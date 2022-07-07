Girl's foot run over by float at Cedar City Fourth of July parade

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A girl's foot was broken after a float ran over it at the Fourth of July Cedar City parade.

The incident happened on Main Street on Monday.

Cedar City Police report that several kids ran up to a float as they were handing something out.

A girl ran up with the other kids and her foot was run over by the float. She suffered a broken foot.

The injury was not the only Fourth of July parade incident involving a child. In Kaysville, 8-year-old Macie Hill was killed after she was hit by a Hummer vehicle that was with her cheer group performing in the parade.

The death of Hill has prompted Utahns to ask the question if future parade operations will be changed.