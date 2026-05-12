Gone fishing: Utah raises daily fishing limits at 2 waterbodies due to water levels

SALT LAKE CITY — Due to low water levels, poor snowpack, and drought, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has issued an emergency change to increase the daily fishing limits at Crouse Reservoir and Nine Mile Reservoir. Those changes are effective immediately.

According to DWR Director Riley Peck, the changes were made on Monday to the Utah Fishing Guidebook to allow an increased angler harvest at the two waterbodies.

“With the drought-related low water levels at Crouse Reservoir and Nine Mile Reservoir, we want anglers to be able to harvest these fish so they can be used and not wasted as water levels continue to decline throughout the summer,” Peck said. “We hope anglers can prioritize fishing at these waterbodies because increased harvest will hopefully improve the survival of any remaining fish, as well.”

From now until December 31, the daily limits at Crouse Reservoir in Uintah County have been increased to eight trout. The daily limit for Nine Mile Reservoir in Sanpete County has been increased to 16 trout.