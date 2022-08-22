Good news for injured Utah little leaguer after setback

DANVILLE, Utah — After a brief scare, the Utah little leaguer who remains hospitalized after suffering a severe head injury received some good news.

Doctors had run another CT scan on Easton Oliverson on Sunday after the 12-year-old fell while going to the bathroom by himself, which is something he wasn't supposed to do. The Facebook page that provides updates on Easton said he hit his head when he fell.

According to the page, the scan came back normal and there was no swelling related to the fall.

"We feel so grateful and blessed to have witnessed yet another miracle in Easton’s recovery!," the page wrote.

Easton's teammates were eliminated from the Little League World Series on Sunday, but were able to attend the Red Sox-Orioles game held in Williamsport later in the evening.

Jace Oliverson, Easton's father, told the Associated Press that his son's injury may have played a role in Utah's quick exit from the tournament.

“I feel bad that this incident with East had to happen and it kind of put a damper on their week,” Oliverson said. “It was the first time Utah's ever been here, done that. It's a big deal, especially in Utah.”

Over a week after suffering the injury when he fell off his bunk bed, Easton is scheduled to be brought back to Utah and transported to Primary's Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City on Tuesday.

Jace Oliverson believes there are high hopes regarding his son's recovery.

“There is a chance of a full recovery,” Oliverson said. “It's just a matter of how long and the therapy that he's going to receive. We're just asking for prayers. Continuous prayers.”