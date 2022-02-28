Gov. Cox, Lt. Gov. Henderson holding pro-Ukraine rally outside state capitol

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's governor and lieutenant governor will speak at a rally Monday evening in support of Ukraine.

Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson are inviting the public to attend the demonstration, which is slated to start at 5 p.m. on the south steps of the state capitol building.

"Please join us tomorrow. Let’s flood the Capitol and show the world our support for our brothers and sisters in Ukraine," Cox tweeted Sunday.

"Come join us, and let’s light the Capitol with blue and yellow to show our support," Henderson added.

This comes as war continues to rage in Ukraine after Russian forces invaded the country last week.

State Senate President J. Stuart Adams announced that he will attend the rally too, adding: "We cannot let tyranny and aggression win—democracy matters."

Cox also issued an executive order Saturday to pull all Russian-made alcohols from state-run liquor stores, as well as order a review of the state's procurement for any other economic relationships with Russia.

Countless other political figures from Utah and beyond have spoken out against Russia's attacks on its neighboring country.

Sen. Mitt Romney issued a statement Sunday, saying:

"I join the world in awe of true heroes: the courageous President Zelensky, the brave Ukrainian soldiers, the citizen armies, the mothers cradling frightened children, and the journalists risking their lives to bring us truth. God bless them and God bless us to never forget."