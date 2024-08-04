Grass fire in Utah County gives residents a scare as homes nearly threatened

ALPINE, Utah — It was a very close call for some homes in Utah County Saturday evening.

A brush fire broke out in heavy vegetation in Alpine at about 5:50 p.m. Winds from a cold front moving through at the time gave crews from the Lone Peak Safety District a challenge.

They were joined by crews from American Fork, Lehi, Utah County Fire and other crews.

Joe Buchman's house was about 100 feet from the flames and they were headed up the hill toward him.

"We saw these fires out of Reno where it just races up the hill. We've had a big concern about something like this happening and I hope this wakes people up so we can be more careful in the future," he said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

"At the time it was reported, just about the size of a football field and burning in dense brush and trees, and with the wind and everything that's going on, it's since gotten a lot bigger," said Lone Peak Fire Deputy Chief Jake Beck. "We made a pretty good stop on it, and we've had good help from our neighbors, and the weather cooperated with us."

It took crews about an hour to get the blaze under control. Two to three acres burned. No homes were damaged, and nobody was injured.

Crews will monitor the scene through the night to keep the fire from flaring up again.