Bodycam footage shows 5 officers firing at suspect's vehicle during pursuit

WARNING: These videos contain scenes and language that may be offensive to some viewers.

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department has released body-worn camera footage from the officers involved in a shootout and pursuit that happened late one Sunday night last month on Interstate 80.

The incident took place on June 29 when SLCPD officers were called to 1660 W. North Temple. A tow truck driver said he was about to tow 45-year-old Ramon Rojas-Huerta's vehicle from a Burger King parking lot. The driver said Rojas-Huerta paid him to unhook his vehicle, but then Rojas-Huerta shot at the man and his co-worker as he drove away. Neither of the men were hit, but a bullet did strike one of the tow truck's tires.

Officers began pursuing Rojas-Huerta northbound on Bangerter Highway when he allegedly shot at them, and then headed east on I-80.

During the pursuit, five different officers fired shots at Rojas-Huerta's van. In the bodycam footage released Monday by SLCPD, the sound of gunshots — believed to be from Rojas-Huerta — is heard before the officers returned fire. All five of them fired shots from inside their patrol vehicles, through the windshields. Two of the five were also involved in the PIT maneuver.

A compilation of major points from all five officers can be viewed above.

The officers eventually used a PIT maneuver to bring Rojas-Huerta's vehicle to a stop on I-80 near North Temple Street. He was treated at the scene for multiple gunshot wounds and was in the hospital for several days before being booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.

He is charged with 25 various counts, ranging from misdemeanor reckless driving to felony assault on an officer.

