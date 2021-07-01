Great Salt Lake drops to lowest level in history

SALT LAKE CITY — Reduced snowpacks and high temperatures have led to the Great Salt Lake dropping to its lowest water level in history.

As of Thursday, the lake sits below 4,191 feet, which is below the previously low recorded in 1963... and things may only get worse.

According to the Utah Rivers Council, a non-profit that looks to protect Utah's watersheds, scientists claim increasing air temperatures will continue to reduce snowpacks which will drop inflows to the lake up to 40% by 2080.

The drought report issued by the Utah Department of Natural Resources shows that temperatures were 5.6 degrees Fahrenheit above average across the state last week, and that 98% of Utah is experiencing "extreme or "exceptional" drought conditions.

Along with the Great Salt Lake, 73% of the state's streams are below normal, with seven flowing at their lowest levels ever.