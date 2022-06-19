Ground broken at site for new Smithfield Latter-day Saint temple

SMITHFIELD, Utah — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints broke ground Saturday for Cache Valley's second temple.

The church announced in April 2021 that it would build a new temple in Smithfield. The only other temple in Cache County is in Logan.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Smithfield Utah Temple was attended by two members of the church's Quorum of the Twelve Apostles who are from the area — Elder Quentin L. Cook and Elder Gary E. Stevenson — and their wives. Cook was born and raised in Logan; Stevenson was born in Ogden and raised in Cache Valley. Both graduated from Utah State University.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Elder Quentin L. Cook and his wife, Mary, along with Elder Gary E. Stevenson and his wife, Lesa, and other guests ceremonially turn the dirt at the Smithfield Utah Temple groundbreaking ceremony in Smithfield, Utah, on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

“Our hearts are full of appreciation for those who have gone before us and who have laid the foundation for a temple in northern Cache Valley,” Cook said in a prayer to dedicate the temple site. “We pray that this temple will be a beacon light for the communities it serves.”

The new temple will be built on the northeast corner of 800 West and 100 North in Smithfield.