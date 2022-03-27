Group cited for burning pallets in prohibited area in Provo Canyon

PROVO CANYON, Utah — A group of people learned a lesson the hard way Friday night after they held a bonfire in an area of Provo Canyon with strict rules.

The North Fork Fire Department said crews responded to South Fork Park, where the group was burning wooden pallets.

There is a sign in the park informing the public that pallet fires are prohibited, and the Utah County Sheriff's Office issued citations for the group.

READ: 300 tons of hay, multiple vehicles destroyed in Utah County fire

The fire department said they also had to put the fire out because the group did not have any water on hand for extinguishing it.

"This is NOT an optimal situation considering the lack of winter we have had," the department wrote in a Facebook post.

The group also had to stay and pick up the nails from the "huge fire pile."

"Now we love fire as much as the next person, but there is a sign there for a reason," NFFD wrote. "Common sense (having water in hand) should be in order as well. NO PALLET FIRES in South Fork. Unless you’d like to be cited, or fined for the huge wildfire you cause."