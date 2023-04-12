Group pitches effort to bring Major League Baseball team to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A group headed by the Miller family is looking to bring Major League Baseball to northern Utah.

Big League Utah is the name of the group created by Gail Miller, whose family was a longtime owner of the Jazz, and the Larry H. Miller Company. The group also includes former major league players Dale Murphy and Jeremy Guthrie.

“We believe in the power of sports to elevate and unify communities,” said Miller. “Larry and I risked everything to acquire the Utah Jazz, and it was a tremendous honor to ensure it thrived as a model franchise. We now have an opportunity to welcome Major League Baseball to Utah and invite all Utahns to join us in this effort.”

The group, which also includes local political leaders and investors, is looking to build a stadium in the Rocky Mountain Power District situated just west of downtown.

ESPNs Jeff Passan said the effort to bring a team to Salt Lake City would first be through expansion and not relocation, and that the expansion fee is expected to hit $2 billion.

"Salt Lake City is a major league city," said Steve Starks, CEO of the Miller Company. "We believe that as a top-30 media market in the fastest-growing state in the country with the youngest population, that's where our attention should be -- and that we could accomplish bringing a team to the Wasatch Front."

Gov. Spencer Cox believes Utah is a "baseball state" and has proven its sports credentials by hosting the Olympics and the recent NBA All-Star Game.

“Utah has the strongest economy in the country, is a top 30 media market, and is the fastest-growing state with the youngest population,” said Cox in a statement. “These are the ingredients for a Major League Baseball market. As the Crossroads of the West, Utah has successfully hosted large sporting events, like the 2002 Olympic Winter Games and two NBA All-Star Games and is home to thriving professional and collegiate sports teams. We boast of the Greatest Snow on Earth, five national parks and 46 state parks. We are on the radar and pushing as hard as we can.”

According to ESPN, conversations about bring a team to Salt Lake City began with Major League Baseball about a year ago.

"It's time," Murphy told ESPN. "It can happen. And it'd be a great market. There's a healthy love of baseball out here."