Gusty winds topple semi truck on SR-201

TOOELE, Utah — Strong winds connected to the cold front that will bring rain and snow to northern Utah through the weekend has already played havoc on the highways.

Watch LIVE below as crews attempt to move the semi from SR-210:

A semi truck on SR-210 was blown to its side by the winds on Friday.

The accident near mile marker 101 in Tooele only involved the truck and no other vehicles. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The truck's trailer was empty at the time of the accident.

Just after 1:30 p.m., the National Weather Service warned travelers on Interstate 80 to use extreme caution when in the area near the northern tip of the Oquirrh Mountains due to localized gusts up to 70 miles per hour.

TRACK THE STORM: Get real-time storm information by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

The Utah Department of Transportation traffic camera showing the semi accident was shaking violently as winds whipped through the area.

Strong gusts up to as high as 78 miles per hour have already been measured in parts of Utah, with wind speeds in the 50s expected in may areas. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the state's eastern valleys through 9 p.m.

