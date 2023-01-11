Haight family funeral service arrangements announced

LA VERKIN, Utah — The public is invited to attend funeral services for the Haight family according to plans announced by the funeral home.

The service for Tausha Haight, along with her five children and mother, Gail Earl, will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at the La Verkin State Center at 481 North. An overflow area will also been set up at the La Verkin West Chapel at 70 South 300 West.

Services will be held over a week after Tausha's husband, Michael, allegedly shot and killed his entire family and mother-in-law inside their Enoch home before turning the gun on himself. Tausha had filed for a divorce just weeks before the shooting and police confirmed they had been "involved in some investigations with the family a couple years prior."

Tausha graduated from Moapa Valley High School and married Michael in 2003, a year before graduating from Southern Utah University with a degree in Child Development Studies.

Serenity Funeral Home has created an online obituary for the Haights which offers places to share memories and send flowers.

In the obituary, the Haight children are individually memorialized.

Macie Lynn , age 17, was the oldest of the five children and helped Tausha with her other siblings. She was set to graduate from high school this year and planned on attending Southern Utah University to pursue a degree in digital marketing.



Briley Ann , age 12, played piano and cello, and was described as "a kind, thoughtful and tenderhearted person that was always thinking of others."



Ammon Michael , age 7, loved to build Lego and was "extremely imaginative, curious and loved to learn about anything that moved."



Sienna Belle , age 7, was Ammon's twin and "loved to take pictures with her camera and apply funny filters to them. She was studious with her schoolwork and enjoyed playing with friends and family."



Gavin Drew, age 4, "gave the best hugs and always wanted to be in the middle of whatever was going on. He loved to give and get tickles. His sweet smile made everyone's world light up."

Following the service, the family will be buried at the La Verkin City Cemetery.