Heavy snowfall keeps Utah's snowplow drivers busy on New Year's Day

SALT LAKE CITY — While most Utahns were enjoying New Year's Day off, some commuters had to brave Sunday's snowy roads to get to work.

"It's a bit overwhelming, but I think the biggest emotion I have is gratitude for the people out driving the snowplows," Ryan Mau said. "I'm grateful for them keeping the roads passable for people that have to get where they have to go."

Mau also commended the Utah Department of Transportation for being "the best in the country" at making winter roads safe for drivers.

"It's a pride that each and every one of us has working for UDOT, and the plow operators, they take this responsibility very seriously to go out and clear the roads and make them safe," said UDOT spokesman John Gleason.

UDOT and plow drivers always want to help everyone get to their destinations safely, but for them to do that, Utahns have to help them stay safe as well.

"One of our snowplow operators was doing his job on I-84 in Morgan, and unfortunately there was a semi that came by and side-swiped him and pushed him into the guardrail and flipped the snowplow," Gleason said.

Mau says he's seen his fair share of dangerous driving around snowplows on Utah roads already this winter season.

"It's definitely foolish. We need to give them their space to do their job. Them being able to get the roads clear allows me to get where I need to go safely," he said.

Gleason says the safest place for drivers to be is about 200 to 300 feet behind a snowplow.

"It gives them a space to work, and it gives you the chance to drive around freshly plowed roads... you really shouldn't pass a snowplow if you can avoid it," Gleason said.

As heavy snow is expected to continue and plows work hard to clear the roads, Mau says his biggest tip for winter driving is to slow down.

"Drive slow in conditions like today," he said. "If you don't have all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, stay home because you're going to get in trouble."