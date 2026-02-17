Heavy winds bring power outages for thousands across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A storm that is expected to bring rain in the valley and snow to the mountains has also brought with it strong winds that have left over a thousand people in Utah without power on Tuesday morning.

According to Rocky Mountain Power's Outage map, around 6:00 a.m., 1,300 customers were without power in northern Utah. A majority of those outages are in the Salt Lake valley, with hundreds also without power near Vernal.

Some outages have also been reported in southern and eastern Utah.

The utility company listed wind as the main cause of the outages. Most of the outages are estimated to be restored before 11:00 a.m.

In Tooele County, around 13,755 customers were without power for several hours Tuesday morning. Luckily, that power was restored at around 2:00 a.m.

The National Weather Service says strong winds with gusts above 60 miles per hour were expected throughout Utah as the winter storm moves into the Beehive State.