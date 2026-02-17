Real Salt Lake set to open MLS season at Vancouver Whitecaps, aiming for strong start

HERRIMAN, Utah — Real Salt Lake kicks off its 2026 Major League Soccer season this Saturday on the road against the reigning Western Conference champion Vancouver Whitecaps, determined to start strong against one of MLS’s toughest teams.

RSL enters the year with the longest active playoff streak in MLS, boasting five straight trips to the postseason. After a preseason abroad in Portugal and stateside tune-ups in Southern California, the real thing awaits north of the border.

“We've been talking about that because last season we didn't start well," said goalkeeper Rafael Cabral. "Our first game [last season] was really poor. Of course, we didn't have all our players, and we struggled. For us, it's important to start well and start strong and show a message for the league as well."

Facing Thomas Müller and the Whitecaps out of the gate will not be an easy task.

“Obviously going to Vancouver is not an easy place to play, so the thought is if we get a good result there, it spring boards us into a good start to the season," said RSL head coach Pablo Mastroeni after practice on Monday. "The experiences that we had last year should really present themselves heavily in the forefront as to how to manage games, what it takes to win, and bringing in these new guys and being excited about what we can potentially be as a team."

The Claret and Cobalt have bolstered their squad in recent weeks, adding forward Morgan Guilavogui via transfer from RC Lens (French Ligue 1), 25-year-old Uruguayan defender/midfielder Juan Manuel Sanabria, and Danish defender Lukas Engel, among others

With a shortened MLS season due to the World Cup in North America this summer, every point matters more than ever.

“Results are important especially with the shortened season this year — it's every game matters even that much more," said defender Justen Glad, an RSL stalwart. "It's a good first team we're playing against, so I think this is our first real test. It's a different feeling when the stadium is full, and you know there's actual points on the line that matter.”

It’s been four months since RSL’s last competitive match in October, which was a loss in the playoffs at Portland—making Saturday’s return even sweeter.

“Getting preseason done with is always exciting and onto the real thing,” Glad said.

“We've been working a lot, and at the end of the day, we work so hard to play games, so we're excited, and one more week to go," said Cabral.

All eyes will be on RSL this Saturday, as the club looks to prove it’s ready for another run at the postseason — starting with one of the toughest road tests in MLS.