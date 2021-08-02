Heber City Police chief cleared after investigation of internal complaint

HEBER CITY, Utah — Heber City's chief of police has returned to work after an internal complaint against him was investigated.

Chief Dave Booth was placed on temporary leave as an outside investigation took place, the city confirmed to FOX 13 last week.

However, the city announced Monday that the Utah Department of Public Safety and Wasatch County Sheriff's Office had completed the investigation and released their findings (although they have not been made public).

"The internal complaint was not substantiated and found to be baseless and without merit," the press release read.

The announcement stated that the city supports its police, but was also grateful for resources to conduct such investigations "so that objective, unbiased investigations may be conducted when concerns over professional conduct surface."

The city's statement also praised Booth himself.

"He has earned admiration throughout Heber City and the Heber Valley as a competent, compassionate leader and is a substantive and contributing citizen. We are grateful for his contributions, both past and forthcoming," it read.