The head of Heber City's police department has been placed on leave.

The city is conducting a review of an internal complaint involving Chief Dave Booth, the city manager confirmed to FOX 13 Monday.

Booth is on paid leave, which the city said is standard procedure while a review is conducted.

No details about the complaint itself could be released. However, the city expects to share additional information that it can "to the extent possible, if the allegation is substantiated."