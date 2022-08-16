Heber City suspect accused of murdering girlfriend found dead in Oregon

HEBER CITY, Utah — A man who was named a suspect in a Heber City murder case was found dead in Oregon Monday afternoon, about a month after his girlfriend was found dead in her home.

Julie Ann Burns, 36, was found in her Heber City home with a gunshot wound on July 14. Shortly after she was found, police identified her boyfriend, 35-year-old Michael Grant Asman, as a suspect in the case.

Asman fled the area after the incident and for weeks, officials and family pleaded that people keep an eye out for Asman, who was to be considered "armed and dangerous."

In an update early Tuesday morning, police reported Asman had been located and was found deceased in Wallowa State Park near Joseph, Oregon.

His white Chevrolet pickup was found by a ranger at 12:45 Monday afternoon and after reporting it to the Sheriff's office, a deputy located Asman's body about 100 yards away from the vehicle.

Further information about the cause of death was not made immediately available, and the investigation now moves to the medical examiner as they make a positive identification and confirm the cause of death.